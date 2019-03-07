Attention Call the Midwife fans: the beloved drama series returns with Season 8 in March 2019! See eight new episodes Sundays at 8 p.m. beginning March 31 on CPTV.

At the start of this all-new season, it’s spring of 1964, and everyone is excited for the Queen’s royal birth. With the additions of two new Sisters who have been sent to live and work with the team in Poplar, Nonnatus House feels full once more.

Don’t miss the return of Nurse Valerie Dyer (Jennifer Kirby), Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott), and other beloved characters this spring!

For more information on the new season, click here>>