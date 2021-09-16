Season 10 of the beloved British drama Call the Midwife comes to CPTV and the CPTV Livestream with seven new episodes airing Sundays, October 3-November 14, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Plus, tune in for the new Call the Midwife special, “Special Delivery,” on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. Take a celebratory look back at 10 years of the series in this compilation full of births, deaths, love stories, faith and family. Go behind the scenes at Nonnatus House for interviews with the cast and crew in this thank-you to the fans.

More About Call the Midwife, Season 10

Season 10 opens in the year 1966 at a trying time for the midwives. But there is excitement too as the women’s rights movement intensifies. With Trixie’s (Helen George) help, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) is determined to steer Nonnatus House out of its financial quandary. Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) deals with an array of difficult cases, including a former soldier involved in nuclear test explosions.

Meanwhile, Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) experiences a crisis of faith, and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) realizes she needs to be a little less spiritual to really connect with the local women. Nonnatus House also welcomes four new pupil midwives, including Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), who makes quite an impression. There are some interesting challenges ahead, as well as great celebrations when England wins the World Cup.

Where to Watch

In addition to airing on CPTV and the CPTV Livestream Sundays, October 3-Novemeber 14, 2021, episodes will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS Video App, as well as on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. PBS station members can stream Season 10 early via PBS Passport on a weekly basis starting September 3, 2021. (For more on CPTV Passport membership, click here.)