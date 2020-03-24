Call the Midwife, Season 9

The ninth season of Call the Midwife comes to CPTV in spring 2020!
The medics and midwives of Nonnatus House encounter new challenges as the population shifts, rules change and old diseases return. Meanwhile, their own experiences are fueled by love, loss and doubt.
Season 9 Episodes
- Episode 1, Premiering March 29
A baby is abandoned in a dustbin. The team battles an unexpected diphtheria outbreak.
- Episode 2, Premiering April 5
The team cares for a pregnant prostitute.
- Episode 3, Premiering April 12
Lucille delivers a baby in an elevator. Nurse Crane treats a Sylheti woman.
- Episode 4, Premiering April 19
Four young doctors arrive at Nonnatus House, causing a lot of excitement among the midwives.
- Episode 5, Premiering April 26
A patient’s wife refuses to accept further help. A first-time father frustrates Nurse Crane.
- Episode 6, Premiering May 3
The Turners receive alarming news about their daughter. Fred tries to reinstate a horticulture show.
- Episode 7, Premiering May 10
Kevin sees a troubled patient. The maternity home receives a long-awaited incubator.
- Episode 8, Premiering May 17
When the council announces plans to cut Nonnatus House’s funding, Sister Julienne fights back.
