Call the Midwife, Season 9

The ninth season of Call the Midwife comes to CPTV in spring 2020!

The medics and midwives of Nonnatus House encounter new challenges as the population shifts, rules change and old diseases return. Meanwhile, their own experiences are fueled by love, loss and doubt.

Where to Watch

Eight new episodes air on CPTV Sundays at 8 p.m., March 29-May 17, 2020.

Full episodes will also be available for a limited time on the Call the Midwife page on pbs.org and the PBS Video App.

Plus, all season long, Passport members get early access to each week’s episode, starting on the Friday before the episode’s broadcast premiere. Learn more about CPTV Passport.

Season 9 Episodes