The world of neuroscience has led to groundbreaking treatments for many mental illnesses but still has many unknowns. Narrated by stroke survivor Lotje Sodderland, Can You Fix a Brain Like Mine? follows scientists operating at the far-flung frontiers of neuroscience and takes an in-depth look at the moral and ethical implications of trying to “fix a broken brain.”

On CPTV Spirit: Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10 p.m.; Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9 a.m.; Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 a.m.