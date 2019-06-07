CANINE SOLDIERS: THE MILITARIZATION OF LOVE

Canine Soldiers explores the intimate bond between Military Working Dogs and their handlers — combat soldiers who make life-and-death decisions based on the instincts and behavior of the dogs who lead their patrols.
In wars where the rules of engagement have shifted from traditional combat to the unforeseen and the invisible, these highly trained dogs are saving soldiers’ lives and giving them comfort, hope, and protection.
On CPTV Spirit: Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 10 p.m.; Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9 a.m.; Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2 p.m.
