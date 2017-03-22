Cantavio Dutreil, CPTV UChoose Student-Athlete of the Week: March 21, 2017

Cantavio Dutreil is the CPTV UChoose Student-Athlete of the Week after winning a hotly contested race. The Trinity Catholic (Stamford) Boys High School Basketball star received 29% of the 7,625 votes cast in the smallest margin of victory of the 2016-17 winter season.

The 6’6” junior from Haiti did everything he could last week to ensure that his team would win a seventh state title for coach Mike Walsh and they did, 61-52 over Westbrook Saturday. He had 13 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks in the final, but his earlier round performances last week secured his nomination. Dutreil had back-to-back triple-doubles in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the CIAC tournament: 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 blocks against SMSA Monday, along with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 blocks Thursday vs. Waterbury Career (Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate).

Frankie Graziano visited Dutreil in Stamford to discuss the junior’s performance in the state playoffs, as well as his emigration from Haiti in September of 2015. The video will soon be available in the above video player.

Voting was introduced in the CPTV UChoose Student-Athlete of the Week poll in October of 2014. Since that time, over 80 winners have been crowned from 50 different towns. 300,000-plus votes have been cast in that time in support of our student-athletes recognized for their fine play on a weekly basis. Fans may participate in a given poll each Saturday at 6 p.m. until Monday night at 6 p.m.

