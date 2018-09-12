Catch Desmond Child Perform Live at The Kate!

Desmond Child

Tuesday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT

Don’t miss Grammy Award winning songwriter Desmond Child as he rocks the house with his multi-genre spanning hits! From Bon Jovi’s “Livin on a Prayer” to Katy Perry’s “Waking Up in Vegas,” Child promises a show with something for everyone. Backed by a full band and remarkable vocalists, Desmond Child exemplifies his title as “Hit Maker”.

Tickets are now on sale for this can’t miss concert, recorded for future airing on The Kate!