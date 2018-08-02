Catch Sheila E Perform Live at The Kate!

Sheila E

Sunday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT

World-class drummer and percussionist Sheila E. can now add The Kate to the many stages she has graced in her career!

Sheila and her 8-piece band promise to impress, performing hits like “Glamorous Life” and “A Love Bizarre.” Known for her work with Prince, Marvin Gaye, Gloria Estefan, Lionel Ritchie, Diana Ross, and countless others, Sheila E. brings an unbridled energy to her shows that can be rivaled by few.

Tickets are now on sale for this can’t miss concert, recorded for future airing on The Kate!