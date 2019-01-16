Celebrate Black History Month with Special Programming This February on CPTV and CPTV Spirit

CPTV and CPTV Spirit are proud to announce that they will honor Black History Month throughout February 2019 with special programming celebrating African-American history and culture.

These programs will include new episodes from popular titles like American Masters, Finding Your Roots, and Live From Lincoln Center, as well as encore presentations from popular series like Antiques Roadshow, and even feature films!

See below for the complete list of offerings.

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (NEW Episodes) – Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CPTV; Encoring Sundays at 6 p.m. on CPTV

In the new season of Finding Your Roots, join Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to uncover the surprising ancestral stories of 25 cultural trailblazers with fascinating and unexpected personal histories. Personalities featured this season include Michael Strahan, S. Epatha Merkerson, Kehinde Wiley, Michael K. Williams, Joe Madison, and many more.

The Public Television Feature Film Collection: A Soldier’s Story (NEW) – Friday, February 1 at 9 p.m. on CPTV Spirit; Encoring Saturday, February 2 at 6 p.m. on CPTV Spirit, Saturday, February 23 at 8 p.m. on CPTV, and Sunday, February 24 at 2 p.m. on CPTV

An Army lawyer probes the slaying of a sergeant from an all-black unit in 1944 Louisiana. Howard E. Rollins Jr. and Adolph Caesar star.

Antiques Roadshow: Celebrating Black Americana – Monday, February 4 at 9 p.m. on CPTV

In this Roadshow special, see the appraisals of such items as a 1821 citizenship certificate for a free man of color and an African-American beauty book written by entrepreneur Madame C.J. Walker, the first American female millionaire.

Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise – Wednesdays, February 6 & 13 at 8 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

In his four-hour series (presented over two nights), Henry Louis Gates, Jr. embarks on a deeply personal journey through the past 50 years of African-American history. Joined by scholars, celebrities, and a dynamic cast of people who shaped these years, Gates travels from the victories of the civil rights movement up to today.

Independent Lens: Black Memorabilia (NEW) – Wednesday, February 6 at 10 p.m. on CPTV Spirit; Encoring Tuesday, February 12 at 11 p.m. on CPTV

Black Memorabilia follows the propagation of demeaning representations of African Americans. From industrial China to the rural South to Brooklyn, meet the people who reproduce, consume, and reclaim these racially-charged objects.

Live from Lincoln Center: Pipeline (NEW) – Friday, February 8 at 10:30 p.m. on CPTV

In Dominique Morisseau’s riveting new play, meet an inner-city teacher desperate to save her son. Karen Pittman stars in Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed staging.

The Public Television Feature Film Collection: To Sir, with Love (NEW) – Saturday, February 9 at 10 p.m. on CPTV; Encoring Sunday, February 13 at 2 p.m. on CPTV, Friday, February 22 at 9 p.m. on CPTV Spirit, and Saturday, February 23 at 6 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Unable to find employment in his field, an engineer accepts a teaching position in a tough East End London school. Sidney Poitier stars in this film that deals with racial and social issues in an inner-city school.

Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening (NEW) – Wednesday, February 13 at 10 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Composed of intimate moments in the lives of people in the community of Hale County, Alabama, this documentary offers a richly detailed glimpse at life in America’s Black Belt, simultaneously celebrating its beauty and bearing witness to the consequences of the social construction of race.

Sammy Davis, Jr.: American Masters (NEW) – Tuesday, February 19 at 9 p.m. on CPTV; Encoring Friday, February 22 at 7 p.m. on CPTV Spirit and Saturday, February 23 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Explore the entertainer’s vast talent and journey for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress in 20th-century America.

Independent Lens: Chasing Trane, The John Coltrane Documentary – Tuesday, February 19 at 11 p.m. on CPTV

Set against the social, political, and cultural landscape of the times, Chasing Trane brings saxophone great John Coltrane to life, as a man and an artist.

Backs Against The Wall: The Howard Thurman Story (NEW) – Wednesday, February 20 at 8 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Though he was born the grandson of slaves, Howard Thurman went on to become one of the great spiritual and religious pioneers of the 20th century whose words and influence continue to echo today.

With Infinite Hope: MLK and the Civil Rights Movement (NEW) – Wednesday, February 20 at 9 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

Explore the life, leadership, and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This program follows his career from his hiring at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church and leadership of the Montgomery Bus Boycott through his death on April 4, 1968.

Independent Lens: Tell Them We Are Rising, The Story of Historically Black Colleges & Universities – Wednesday, February 20 at 10 p.m. on CPTV Spirit; Encoring Tuesday, February 26 at 11 p.m. on CPTV

Explore the essential role that the nation’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) played in shaping black life, creating a black middle class, and dismantling segregation.

Charley Pride: American Masters (NEW) – Friday, February 22 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Explore the complicated history of the American South and its music through the life of country star Charley Pride.

Aretha! Queen of Soul (NEW) – Saturday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. on CPTV

This program features archival footage from Aretha Franklin’s storied career, and interviews that highlight the legacy of America’s beloved “Queen of Soul.”

Roads to Memphis: American Experience – Tuesday, February 26 at 9 p.m. on CPTV

Escaped convict James Earl Ray shot and killed Martin Luther King, Jr. while he lingered on a motel balcony. Roads to Memphis is the fateful narrative of this killer and his prey, set against the seething, turbulent forces in American society.