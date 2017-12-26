Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with CPTV

Ring in 2018 with two music-filled celebrations on CPTV!

On New Year’s Eve – Sunday, December 31 – at 10 p.m., tune in to CPTV as the New York Philharmonic is featured in Live from Lincoln Center’s New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway. Watch as the New York Philharmonic celebrates the 100th birthday of the late Leonard Bernstein.

From West Side Story to On the Town, Bernstein’s music for Broadway charted new stylistic and emotional territory. Led by Bramwell Tovey, with a number of special guests, this loving tribute to Bernstein and his work promises to become a classical music moment to remember! Click here to view a preview>>

Then, on New Year’s Day – Monday, January 1 – at 10 p.m., don’t miss Great Performance‘s From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2018.

Join the fun as Great Performances continues the cherished tradition of ringing in the new year with the Vienna Philharmonic at the opulent Musikverein, featuring favorite Strauss Family waltzes accompanied by the dancing of the Vienna State Ballet.

This year’s program welcomes new host Hugh Bonneville, who portrayed Robert, Earl of Grantham, on Masterpiece’s Downton Abbey. Click here to view a preview>>