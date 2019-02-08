Ethan Bortnick is coming back to the Bushnell Performing Arts Center in search of local talent (ages 25 and under) for the chance to be featured on CPTV for a second season of Celebration of Music! This rare opportunity gives talented local young people the opportunity to be featured on CPTV and the chance to perform alongside national artist Ethan Bortnick at the Bushnell in Hartford on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Celebration of Music will air on CPTV in August 2019, and program viewers will be able to vote for their favorite performer. The winner will be announced live at Ethan’s November 3 concert and will perform a solo act with Ethan at that concert. The winner will also be featured on the nationally televised program Celebration of Music, broadcast on public television stations across the country.

Recognized by the Guinness World Records as “The World’s Youngest Solo Musician to Headline His Own Concert Tour,” Ethan Bortnick, in partnership with local PBS stations, has developed the Celebration of Music television program focused on discovering new talent and giving local performers a chance to share their talent on PBS stations as well as on stage with Ethan.

“I am honored that I was given the opportunity by PBS television stations across the country to share my music with millions, and now, with this television program, I hope that we can find other young musicians and artists and give them the platform to share their music,” said Ethan.

Ethan has helped raise over $50,000,000 for nonprofits around the world, performing alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Elton John, Barbara Streisand, Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Tony Bennet, Miley Cyrus, and Josh Groban, among many others.

Interested in Participating?

Ethan’s television show encourages all types of musicians, vocalists, bands, dancers, choirs, orchestras, and other music artists to apply.

Interested participants are encouraged to apply through the Celebration of Music website in addition to submitting a video featuring the applicant’s performing ability. Applications are now being accepted — click here to submit your audition video – and be considered for the upcoming PBS television showcases and live concerts!

The winner of Connecticut’s Celebration of Music will be announced at Ethan’s concert at the Bushnell on November 3. Attendees can look forward to the revealing of the Celebration of Music winner for the Connecticut area during the performance. Tickets to this concert are available by calling 1-800-683-2112.