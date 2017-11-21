CPTV > Inside CPTV > Celtic Woman – Homecoming: Ireland

Celtic Woman – Homecoming: Ireland

Celebrate the timeless emotion of Ireland’s centuries-old heritage in this live concert filmed in Dublin. Celtic Woman combines the country’s finest musical talents with epic stage production to present a uniquely inspiring live experience. Experience renditions of songs like “Mo Ghile Mear (My Gallant Star),” “My Heart Will Go On,”  “Danny Boy,” “Amazing Grace,” and many more!

On CPTV: Sunday, November 26, 2017 6 p.m. 

Share. Follow. Enjoy! NEW!

sharing-ct-logo

CPTV presents a new series of video short stories that highlight and celebrate the unique people and places that contribute to the pulse and spirit of our state. Learn more »

Latest Episode: How to Be a Champion