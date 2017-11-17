The Broadway’s Best lineup continues on CPTV as Great Performances presents Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical on Friday, November 24 at 10 p.m.

The Roundabout Theatre Company presents a Broadway adaptation of the classic 1942 movie musical that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, showcasing a score bursting with Irving Berlin songs. The heartwarming classic with a contemporary sparkle features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of hit Berlin songs.

Get a look “Behind the Curtain”: