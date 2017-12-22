Christmas with the Duttons is a joyful affair full of song, dance, comedy, and surprises, with cultural influences from the holiday season all over the world! With three generations of family performing, the Duttons pull out the stops with everything from Celtic fiddles and Christmas classics, to beautiful orchestrations and modern arrangements. This special demonstrates the love that these entertainers have for this amazing time of year.

On CPTV: Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 8 p.m.