In the new series Milk Street Television, host Christopher Kimball and test cooks search the world over for techniques that can add a little kick, and convenience, to everyday American cooking! The series comes to CPTV Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. starting September 16, 2017.

Milk Street Television follows the journey from first bite to kitchen-tested recipe. The 13-episode first season is filmed across the world; it takes place in Thailand, Mexico, Peru, and London – and in the kitchen of Milk Street Television’s headquarters (named for its location at 177 Milk Street in Boston), which is also home to Milk Street Magazine‘s editorial offices and a cooking school.

Each episode gives viewers the chance to see the process at work as the team tests, edits, and translates what they learn into the home-cooking environment. It may be a new flavor combination, like the Thai-inspired fish sauce and coconut milk dressing they use to elevate simple coleslaw. It may be reviving an old classic, like a caramel-sauced oranges recipe that borrows from the Brits by way of Italy and brings a bit of the Swinging Sixties to the 21st-century dinner table.

Where in the world will inspiration strike next? Join Milk Street Television and its culinary quest to transform the way America cooks and eats!

View a preview: