CPTV > Inside CPTV > Christopher Kimball’s New Cooking Show Milk Street Television Premieres September 2017

Christopher Kimball’s New Cooking Show Milk Street Television Premieres September 2017

In the new series Milk Street Television, host Christopher Kimball and test cooks search the world over for techniques that can add a little kick, and convenience, to everyday American cooking! The series comes to CPTV Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. starting September 16, 2017.

Milk Street Television follows the journey from first bite to kitchen-tested recipe. The 13-episode first season is filmed across the world; it takes place in Thailand, Mexico, Peru, and London – and in the kitchen of Milk Street Television’s headquarters (named for its location at 177 Milk Street in Boston), which is also home to Milk Street Magazine‘s editorial offices and a cooking school.

Each episode gives viewers the chance to see the process at work as the team tests, edits, and translates what they learn into the home-cooking environment. It may be a new flavor combination, like the Thai-inspired fish sauce and coconut milk dressing they use to elevate simple coleslaw. It may be reviving an old classic, like a caramel-sauced oranges recipe that borrows from the Brits by way of Italy and brings a bit of the Swinging Sixties to the 21st-century dinner table.

Where in the world will inspiration strike next? Join Milk Street Television and its culinary quest to transform the way America cooks and eats!

View a preview: