Choosing the right college or path after high school is not easy. Students and parents have many questions. Is there a way to avoid becoming overwhelmed in the search for that one “perfect” school? Does paying more for college mean students get a better education? How do magazines come up with those college rankings?

In the documentary College Bound: A Look into Connecticut State Colleges & Universities, school counselors from around Connecticut answer these questions and more. Along the way, you’ll hear the stories of students, alumni, and professors from Connecticut colleges and universities.

The film will premiere on CPTV on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 8 p.m. Plus, a free screening of the film will be held March 1, 2018 at the Connecticut Science Center.

For more information, click here>>