Contreras: ‘Cross-category recognition showcases depth, strength of our journalists; underscores public’s thirst for thought-provoking, original programming’

HARTFORD—[June 29, 2021]— Connecticut Public—home of Connecticut Public Television (CPTV)—led the field of in-state organizations garnering seven Emmy Awards at the 44th National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England chapter awards ceremony held on Saturday, June 26.

“I am so tremendously proud to work alongside so many talented professionals at Connecticut Public, including those who were recognized by the Academy by 16 nominations and these seven Emmy Awards,” said Mark Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public, which is home to CPTV and Connecticut Public Radio. “The cross-category recognition they received—from education to health, history, lifestyle, politics, and discerning fact from fiction in news reporting—showcases the strength of our journalists and underscores the public’s thirst for thought-provoking, original programming.”

“At Connecticut Public, we strongly believe that local stories continue to matter and our colleagues’ work show that loudly and clearly,” said Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public.

In all, the NATAS Boston/NE chapter received 1,009 entries from 116 television stations, production companies and other media entities across the six New England states.

CPTV earned Emmy Awards for the following entries, which feature links to the programs:

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS

A Path Forward – Technology And Sustainability

Ryan Caron King, Videographer; Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer; Carol Sisco, Supervising Producer; Julianne Varacchi, Visuals Director; Mario Troncoso, Producer, Editor; David Wurtzel, Videographer; Maegn Boone, Production Manager; Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics; Glenn Goettler, Audio; Lori Mack, Narrator

HEALTH/MEDICAL-SHORT FORM CONTENT

Boxers Take On Parkinson’s At Connecticut Gym

Tim Rasmussen, Producer; Julianne Varacchi, Producer; Ryan Caron King, Videographer, Editor

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL-SHORT FORM CONTENT

Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School

Julianne Varacchi, Producer; Ryan Caron King, Videographer, Editor; Joe Amon, Videographer

LIFESTYLE

New England Gardening With Charlie Nardozzi (Spring 2020 Edition)

Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer; Julianne Varacchi, Producer; Carol Sisco, Producer; Maegn Boone, Producer; David Wurtzel, Videographer/Editor; Kevin Kuhl, Videographer/Audio; Mike Dunphy, Videographer; Charlie Nardozzi, Host/Producer; Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics; John Gibson, Graphics

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT

The Vote! A Connecticut Conversation

Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer; Frankie Graziano, Reporter; Julianne Varacchi, Producer; Jeff Cohen, Producer; Ryan Caron King, Visuals Producer/Videographer/Editor; Mike Dunphy, Videographer; Maegn Boone, Production Manager; Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics; Tyler Russell, Videographer/Editor; Joe Amon, Videographer/Audio; John Gibson, Graphics; David Wurtzel, Editor; John Henry Smith, Host/Producer; Brenda Leon, Reporter; Alexandra Oshinskie, Reporter; Glenn Goettler, Audio; Kevin Kuhl, Audio

SOCIETAL CONCERNS-LONG FORM CONTENT

Ground Intelligence: John Moore Covering COVID In Connecticut

Andre Costantini, Producer/Videographer/Editor

DOCUMENTARY

Fake: Searching For Truth In The Age Of Misinformation

Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer; Mario Troncoso, Producer/Writer/Director; Carol Sisco, Associate Producer; Jeff Cohen, Associate Producer; David Wurtzel, Associate Producer/Editor/Videographer; Julianne Varacchi, Associate Producer; Tyler Russell, Videographer/Editor; John Gibson, Graphics; Mike Dunphy, Videographer; Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics; Ryan Caron King, Videographer; Catie Talarski, Associate Producer; Lori Mack, Narrator.

