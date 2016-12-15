CPTV Announces Midseason Schedule of PBS Shows

-Lineup Showcases New Drama, Arts, History and Nature Programs in 2017-

Starting in January 2017, CPTV will air a host of exciting new PBS programs. The new series “Victoria” on MASTERPIECE and Season 2 of MERCY STREET will anchor a drama-filled January. Also in January, “Sherlock” on MASTERPIECE MYSTERY! returns with its fourth season.

A chronological listing of winter/spring 2017 PBS programs follows:

JANUARY ON PBS:

“Sherlock,” Season 4 on MASTERPIECE MYSTERY! – Premieres on CPTV on Sundays, January 1 through January 15

Season 4 of the hit drama begins with the mercurial Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) back once more on British soil, as Doctor Watson

(Martin Freeman) and his wife, Mary (Amanda Abbington), prepare for their biggest challenge yet: becoming parents. The new three-episode season airs Sundays, January 1, 8 and 15.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “Best and Most Beautiful Things” – Premieres on CPTV Sports on Wednesday, January 4 at 10 p.m.

An unforgettable young woman, legally blind and on the autism spectrum, goes on a journey of self-discovery in this celebration of outcasts everywhere.

AMERICAN MASTERS: “By Sidney Lumet” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, January 3 at 8 p.m.

Journey through the life’s work of the socially conscious director of Serpico, 12 Angry Men and Network through film clips and a never-before-seen interview. With candor, humor and grace, film legend Sidney Lumet (1924-2011) reveals what matters to him as an artist and as a human being.

FRONTLINE: “President Trump” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, January 3 at 10 p.m.

Examine the key moments that shaped President-elect Donald Trump. Interviews with advisors, business associates and biographers reveal how Trump transformed himself from real estate developer to entertainer to president.

NOVA: “Vampire Sky Tombs” – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, January 4 at 9 p.m.

The Himalayas were among the last places on Earth that homo sapiens came to inhabit. Now, join an international team of scientists as they climb to the world’s highest tombs to unearth secrets of the people who settled these extreme environments.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “Containment” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, January 9 at 11 p.m. and CPTV Sports on Wednesday, January 11 at 10 p.m.

Explore attempts to plan for a radioactive future and the startling failure to manage waste in the present. Left over from the Cold War are a hundred million gallons of radioactive sludge, covering a vast amount of land.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: “Command and Control” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, January 10 at 9 p.m.

Learn the terrifying truth behind one of America’s most dangerous nuclear accidents — the deadly 1980 incident at an Arkansas Titan II missile complex — in this chilling, minute-by-minute account of this long-hidden story.

NATURE: “Snowbound: Animals of Winter” – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, January 11 at 8 p.m.

From the shelter of our homes, snow looks magical, but it’s a harsh reality to many animals. Snow means freezing temperatures, which these animals must endure for many months. Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan meets some of the world’s most iconic snow animals across the globe, from the penguins of Antarctica to the bison of Yellowstone and the Arctic fox.

NOVA: “The Nuclear Option” – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, January 11 at 9 p.m.

Five years after the Fukushima disaster, the future of nuclear power is in question. Join engineers as they embark on an unprecedented cleanup and investigate new nuclear technologies that would prevent future meltdowns.

“Victoria” on MASTERPIECE – Premieres on CPTV on Sundays, January 15 through March 5 at 9 p.m.

This drama follows Victoria (Jenna Coleman, “Doctor Who”) from the time she becomes queen in 1837 at age 18 through her relationship with her first prime minister and intimate friend, Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell), and her courtship with and marriage to Prince Albert (Tom Hughes). Famous for her candor and spirit, she was the first woman who seemed to have it all: a passionate marriage and the job ruling the world’s most important nation.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “What Was Ours” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, January 16 at 11 p.m. and CPTV Sports on Wednesday, January 18 at 10 p.m.

A young Northern Arapaho journalist and a teenage powwow princess travel with an Eastern Shoshone elder to reclaim their tribe’s lost artifacts.

FRONTLINE: “Divided States of America” (2 parts) – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday-Wednesday, January 17-18 at 9 p.m.

Days before the inauguration of the 45th American president, FRONTLINE premieres a documentary miniseries that looks back at events during the Obama presidency that revealed deep divisions in our country, and examines the America its new President will inherit.

MERCY STREET, Season 2 – Premieres on CPTV on Sundays, January 22-March 5 at 8 p.m.

Allegiances blur and loyalties shift as the ongoing war pushes the drama beyond the hospital — following the growing chaos at Alexandria’s Mansion House, the precarious position of the Green family and the changing situation of the burgeoning black population. Starring Josh Radnor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gary Cole, Donna Murphy, McKinley Belcher and Patina Miller.

SECRETS OF THE SIX WIVES – Premieres on CPTV on Sundays, January 22-February 5 at 10 p.m.

Historian Lucy Worsley time-travels to the Tudor court to witness some of the most dramatic moments in the lives of Henry VIII’s six spouses. Combining drama and historical sources with her own commentary, Worsley offers insights into a world run by men, where the king had ultimate power and each queen found unique methods of exerting her influence.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “The Witness” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, January 23 at 11 p.m. and CPTV Sports on Wednesday, January 25 at 10 p.m.

In 1964, Kitty Genovese was repeatedly stabbed on the street in Queens, New York. Soon after, the media asserted that 38 neighbors watched but did nothing to help. This film follows the efforts of Kitty’s brother as he reexamines his sister’s life and death.

RACHEL CARSON’S SILENT SPRING: AMERICAN EXPERIENCE – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, January 24 at 8 p.m.

Learn the inspiring story of the scientist whose groundbreaking writings revolutionized our relationship to the natural world. This moving and intimate portrait features Mary-Louise Parker as the voice of Rachel Carson.

FRONTLINE: “Trump’s Road to the White House” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, January 24 at 10 p.m.

Learn how Donald Trump defied expectations to win the presidency. Through interviews with key players, the film shows how Trump rallied millions of supporters and defeated adversaries, and whom he’s taking into the White House with him.

BRAD PAISLEY – LANDMARKS LIVE IN CONCERT: A GREAT PERFORMANCES SPECIAL – Premieres on CPTV on Friday, January 27 at 10 p.m.

Country music superstar Brad Paisley returns to his roots in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains for a special outdoor concert at West Virginia University. As the hit-maker behind 23 number-one singles and the winner of just about every country music award imaginable, Paisley brings his unique skills as a singer-songwriter, guitarist and entertainer back to his home state, as well as to viewers everywhere.

POV: “Seven Songs for a Long Life” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, January 30 at 11 p.m. and CPTV Sports on Wednesday, February 1 at 10 p.m.

At Strathcarron, a remarkable Scottish hospice center, patients face pain, uncertainty and the possibility of life’s end with song and humor. Four years in the making, “Seven Songs” includes a hit parade of tunes belted out by patients and caregivers alike between reflections on life, love and mortality. The film illuminates a journey we will all take eventually and shows how the songs we love best can help guide us.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: “The Race Underground” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, January 31 at 9 p.m.

America’s first subway, in Boston, overcame a litany of engineering challenges, the greed-driven interests of businessmen and the great fears of its citizenry to create a rapid transit system soon replicated throughout the country.

FRONTLINE: “Iraq After ISIS” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, January 31 at 10 p.m.

Follow on-the-ground reporting from Iraq to see what’s happening in areas where ISIS has been ejected. Through rare access, investigate the powerful militias and growing sectarianism shaping Iraq. Also, see a reporter’s journey into the battle for Mosul.

FEBRUARY ON PBS:

SPY IN THE WILD, A NATURE MINISERIES – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesdays, February 1-March 1 at 8 p.m.

In the most innovative series NATURE has ever presented, the five-part SPY IN THE WILD employs more than 30 animatronic “spy cameras” disguised as animals to secretly record behavior in the wild. These cameras reveal that animals have emotions and behavior similar to humans — specifically, a capacity to love, grieve, deceive, cooperate and invent. Featured spy creatures include spy hippo, spy orangutan, spy bush baby, spy cobra, spy sloth and many more. The robotic lookalikes infiltrate the natural world to film surprising behavior, including spy baby crocodile getting a ride inside the mouth of a real crocodile as she gathers her babies up for safety; spy squirrel discovering how real squirrels use intellect to overcome nut thieves; and much more.

NOVA: “Search for the Super Battery” – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, February 1 at 9 p.m.

Join renowned gadget geek and host David Pogue as he sets out on a quest to discover how batteries work and uncover what the future has in store for our gadgets, our lives and even our planet.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “Birth of a Movement” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, February 6 at 11 p.m. and CPTV Sports on Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m.

Learn how D.W. Griffith’s 1915 film The Birth of a Nation unleashed a battle still being waged today over race relations and representation, and the power and influence of Hollywood. Spike Lee, Reginald Hudlin, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and others are featured.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: “Oklahoma City” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 p.m.

This film chronicles the rise of the extremist militia movement, from Ruby Ridge to Waco, that led to the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in American history: the 1995 bombing by Timothy McVeigh that killed 168 people in Oklahoma City.

NOVA: “Ultimate Cruise Ship” – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, February 8 at 9 p.m.

Weighing 54,000 gross tons and stretching over two football fields, the Seven Seas Explorer is no ordinary boat. Join pioneering shipbuilders as they endeavor to build the ultimate cruise ship.

CITY IN THE SKY – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesdays, February 8-22 at 10 p.m.

A unique metropolis hovers above the earth — an airborne “city” that comprises the more than 100,000 flights that crisscross the world daily. This film explores the hidden army of experts working to keep this city aloft and uncovers the extraordinary engineering and technology that make it tick.

SMOKEY ROBINSON: THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GERSHWIN PRIZE FOR POPULAR SONG – Premieres on CPTV on Friday, February 10 at 10 p.m.

See an all-star tribute to singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson, the 2016 recipient of the coveted Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, hosted by Samuel L. Jackson.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, February 13 at 11 p.m. and CPTV Sports on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 p.m.

African-American musician Daryl Davis has a peculiar passion: meeting and befriending members of the Ku Klux Klan in an attempt to change their minds and forge racial conciliation, one person at a time.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: “Ruby Ridge” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, February 14 at 9 p.m.

The 1992 FBI siege at Ruby Ridge that helped launch the modern militia movement is examined through eyewitness accounts, including Randy Weaver’s daughter and federal agents involved in the deadly confrontation.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “Tower” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, February 14 on 10 p.m.

In August 1966, a deadly mass shooting at the University of Texas left 16 dead. Combining archival footage with rotoscopic animation, this film reframes the events of that day, when the worst in one man brought out the best in so many others.

NOVA: “Secrets of Origami” – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, February 15 at 9 p.m.

Origami, the century-old tradition of paper-folding, is now at the heart of a scientific revolution. Scientists are discovering that folding is a powerful tool to explore the limits of science. Engineers and designers are now adopting origami designs to conquer space or reshape the world around us. From aircraft design to protein folding to micro-robots, join NOVA to discover how the age-old art of origami is transforming our world.

THE TALK – RACE IN AMERICA – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, February 20 at 9 p.m.

In the wake of recent tragic and fatal events between people of color and law enforcement, a nationwide conversation is taking place between parents of color and their children, especially sons, about how they need to present themselves if they are stopped by the police. This story reflects not only the deeply troubled community relationships at a grass roots level, but the ever-widening gap between majority-minority populations in the United States. THE TALK – RACE IN AMERICA will explore solutions and examine how communities are working together to change the conversation.

AMERICAN MASTERS: “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, February 21 at 8 p.m.

This is the first documentary feature about the incomparable Dr. Maya Angelou (1928-2014), best known for her autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. The film weaves her words with rare and intimate archival photographs and videos that paint hidden moments of her exuberant life during some of America’s most defining moments. From her upbringing in the Depression-era South to her work with Malcolm X in Ghana, to her inauguration poem for President Bill Clinton, the film takes an incredible journey through the life of a true American icon. The film features a remarkable series of interviews with friends and family, including Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Common, Alfre Woodard, Cicely Tyson, Quincy Jones, Hillary Clinton, John Singleton and Dr. Angelou’s son, Guy Johnson.

NOVA: “Killer Trains” – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, February 22 at 9 p.m.

NOVA investigates how trains can be agents of tragic destruction, dissecting the most infamous accidents, unraveling how the laws of physics stack the deck against trains and exploring how creative innovations are bringing about a revival in train tech.

AFRICA’S GREAT CIVILIZATIONS – Premieres on CPTV on Monday-Wednesday, February 27-March 1 at 9 p.m.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. provides a new look from an African perspective at African history, traversing the dawn of mankind to the dawn of the 20th century. The series is a breathtaking and personal journey through history that includes evidence of the earliest human culture and art, arguably the world’s greatest ever civilizations, and some of the world’s earliest writing. Gates travels throughout the vast continent of Africa to discover the true majesty of its greatest civilizations and kingdoms.

MARCH ON PBS:

INDEPENDENT LENS: “The Bad Kids” – Premieres on Monday, March 20 at 10 p.m.

Experience life in a remote Mojave Desert high school where extraordinary educators believe empathy and life skills, more than academics, give at-risk students a command of their own futures.

“To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters” on MASTERPIECE – Premieres on CPTV on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m.

Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte, all unmarried, faced a bleak future. Unable to rely on their alcoholic brother or near-blind father to provide for them, they worked as governesses to privileged and often unruly children. This is the story of how — against all odds — their genius for writing romantic novels was recognized in a male-dominated, 19th-century world.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “Ovarian Psycos” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, March 27 at 11 p.m.

Ride with the East L.A. bicycle crew Ovarian Psycos and explore the impact of the group’s unique brand of feminism as they confront injustice, racism and violence.

DEAD RECKONING: WAR, CRIME AND JUSTICE FROM WWII TO THE WAR ON TERROR – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

An unprecedented three-part series examines the evolution of postwar justice in investigating genocide, ethnic cleansing and other atrocities, and in prosecuting the perpetrators. The series looks at how laws and mechanisms for international justice were created in the wake of war crimes committed by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, the obstruction of postwar justice during the Cold War, the rise of sexual violence against civilians and the revitalization of postwar justice over the past two decades in several conflict zones.

NATURE: “Yosemite” (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, March 29 at 8 p.m.

Yosemite Valley is a land forged in wildfire and sculpted by water; the delicate balance of these two elements is essential to the creatures and trees that call this land home. But with climates changing and temperatures rising, the Sierras are under siege. Water is scarcer and the threat of fire is more common. Scientists, experts and adventurers trudge through mountains of snow, climb trees as tall as buildings and soar high in the air to discern just how these global changes are affecting one of America’s greatest wildernesses.

APRIL ON PBS:

CALL THE MIDWIFE, Season 6 – Premieres on CPTV on Sundays, April 2-May 21 at 8 p.m.

It’s now 1962 and times are changing, from the beacon of the contraceptive pill and the shadow of infamous gangsters the Krays to the new welfare policies introduced by the government. Back in Poplar, when the rather austere Sister Ursula is appointed the new head of Nonnatus House, Sister Julienne finds herself demoted and working back alongside the midwives as an ordinary member of staff. She is not the only one to face challenges closer to home. As they strive to help mothers and families cope with the demands of childbearing, disability, disease and social prejudice, our beloved medics must make choices – and fight battles – of their own. Season 6 sees them laugh together, cry together, and pull together, supporting each other as never before.

“Home Fires,” Season 2 on MASTERPIECE – Premieres on CPTV on Sundays, April 2-May 7 at 9 p.m.

In the series’ final season, Great Britain stands alone against German forces. The Battle of Britain rages in the skies overhead and, with daily air-raids, the threat of invasion and defeat is palpable. For some of Great Paxford’s women, the war throws off peacetime limitations, allowing them to flourish in unexpected ways. As Britain finds itself increasingly beleaguered, the tightknit community will be tested as never before.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “Newtown” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, April 3 at 9 p.m.

Explore the aftermath and resilience of a community devastated by the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut.

JESUS OF ROME (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m.

The final week of Jesus’ life — known as Holy Week — stands at the very center of Christianity. But what do we know about what happened in the prevailing months? New evidence, gathered from archaeology, Roman historians, Jewish texts and insights into the Gospels, suggests that Roman politics led to the series of events that resulted in the crucifixion. Based on The Lost Gospel by investigative journalist Simcha Jacobovici and Professor Barrie Wilson, this two-hour drama documentary will present new insights into the iconic Easter events and uncover the Roman power politics that ultimately led to the last days of Jesus.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: “The Great War” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday-Wednesday, April 10-12 at 9 p.m.

This film chronicles how WWI transformed America, through the stories of African-American and Latino soldiers, feminist activists, Native-American “code talkers” and others whose participation in the war to “make the world safe for democracy” has been largely forgotten.

NATURE: “Puerto Rico: The Island That Rains Frogs” (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, April 12 at 8 p.m.

Puerto Rico is a tropical island infused with unique natural wonders, but the native wildlife is threatened with extinction. Meet a charismatic group of scientists dedicated to saving Puerto Rico’s “enchanting” animals like manatees, parrots, coqui frogs and turtles.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “SEED: The Untold Story” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, April 17 at 11 p.m.

Passionate seed keepers around the world are determined to protect humanity’s 12,000-year-old food legacy. In the last century, 94 percent of seed varieties have disappeared.

NATURE: “H Is For Hawk: The Next Chapter” (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, April 19 at 8 p.m.

Helen MacDonald’s international best-selling book H Is for Hawk told the story of a grieving daughter who found healing in the form of Mabel, a goshawk. The goshawk is one of Mother Nature’s own fighter jets, capable of finding and killing its prey with the speed of a lightning bolt. For the first time after Mabel’s death, MacDonald tries again to train another one of these secretive birds of prey and intimately explore their lives in the wild forests they call home.

NOVA: “Holocaust Escape Tunnel” – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, April 19 at 9 p.m.

In the heart of Lithuania, a Holocaust secret lies buried. A team of archaeologists probes the ruins of a Nazi death camp to find the truth behind tales of a tunnel dug by desperate Jewish prisoners and their daring escape.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “The Last Laugh” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, April 24 at 10 p.m.

Mel Brooks, Sarah Silverman, Carl Reiner and other Jewish comics and thinkers discuss the provocative question of whether any topic — including the Holocaust — should be off-limits in comedy.

NATURE: “The Making of an Ancient Forest” (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m.

Forests are far more complex than previously imagined. This documentary, filmed in 4K, travels deep into the remote forests of the Kalkalpen National Park in Austria — the largest area of wilderness in the Alps. The dramatic cycle of growth and decay in the long-abandoned and unmanaged forest now rules the landscape. What appears at first to be devastation and destruction is in fact part of the fundamental process of the forest’s regeneration and reversion to its natural, primeval state.

NOVA: “Death Dive to Saturn” – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, April 26 at 9 p.m.

As the Cassini space probe’s mission nears its end, it will attempt one last daring maneuver — diving between the innermost ring and top of Saturn’s atmosphere. Explore the risks involved in this daring task, and discover the many wonders of Saturn’s system that Cassini has revealed over the years.

NOVA: “Chernobyl Entombed” (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 p.m.

An international team of engineers races to construct a gargantuan dome to contain the lingering radioactive materials and crumbling remains of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, decades after being the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

MAY ON PBS:

INDEPENDENT LENS: “National Bird” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, May 1 at 11 p.m.

Follow the dramatic journey of three former soldiers turned whistleblowers who are determined to break the silence around one of the most controversial current affairs issues of our time: the secret U.S. drone war.

THE VICTORIAN SLUM (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Tuesdays, May 2-30 at 8 p.m.

As in classic series like COLONIAL HOUSE and FRONTIER HOUSE, a group of modern-day people will move into a recreated Victorian slum in London’s East End to experience life as their ancestors did 150 years ago. As participants work to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table, they will live through five decades of turbulent history and social change.

NATURE: “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod” (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesdays, May 3-10 at 8 p.m.

Dolphins are known to be among the most social animals on the planet, forming tightly knit pods of family units. Through unique footage from 13 ingenious “spy” cameras, including animatronic squid, a robotic turtle and even a dolphin “double agent,” view the complex, unexpected and often humorous two-hour adventure of these iconic sea mammals.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “The Prison in Seven Landscapes” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, May 8 at 11 p.m.

Explore how America’s prison system, which has the highest incarceration rate in the world, is shaping all facets of life, not only for those in prisons, but for those connected by proximity, money, family and work.

“King Charles III” on MASTERPIECE – Premieres on CPTV on Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m.

The hit Broadway show King Charles III, starring Tim Pigott-Smith, is adapted for television. A 2016 Tony nominee for Best Play, the drama imagines Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “Forever Pure” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, May 15 at 11 p.m.

See what happened when two Muslim players joined Israel’s most popular and controversial soccer team. Through the story of one tumultuous season in the life of this famed club, the film offers a dramatic window into modern Israeli society.

NOVA: “Secrets of the Shining Knights” (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m.

What was it like to be a knight in shining armor and how was that armor manufactured in medieval times? NOVA joins experts and master armorers as they re-engineer Greenwich armor, some of the greatest ever made, and then put it to the test.

“Dark Angel” on MASTERPIECE – Premieres on CPTV on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m.

Dispensing death from the spout of a warm teapot, Joanne Froggatt plays the notorious Victorian poisoner Mary Ann Cotton, Britain’s first female serial killer.

INDEPENDENT LENS: “They Call Us Monsters” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, May 22 at 11 p.m.

See the journey of three young offenders residing in the Compound, a facility that houses Los Angeles’ most violent juvenile offenders. They each face adult sentences for their crimes, sometimes decades if not hundreds of years in prison.

NOVA: “Spirit of St. Louis” (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.

Follow an intrepid team of aircraft engineers as they set about constructing a replica of Charles Lindberg’s Spirit of St. Louis… and then endeavor to retrace Lindberg’s historic — but perilous — flight.

AMERICAN MASTERS: “Jacques Pépin – The Art of Craft” – Premieres on CPTV on Friday, May 26 at 9 p.m.

Follow the American story of chef Jacques Pépin, a young immigrant with movie-star looks, a charming Gallic accent and a mastery of cooking and teaching so breathtaking he became an early food icon. He joins James Beard and Julia Child among the handful of Americans who have transformed the way the country views the world of chefs, restaurants and food.

NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT – Premieres on CPTV on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m.; repeats at 10 p.m.

Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna host the 28th broadcast of this night of remembrance honoring the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, their families at home and all those who have given their lives for our country. The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol before an audience of hundreds of thousands, millions at home, and to our troops around the world via American Forces Network.

PBS PREVIEWS: THE VIETNAM WAR – Premieres on CPTV on Sunday, May 28 at 9:30 p.m.

Take a look at the creation of the upcoming epic from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick: THE VIETNAM WAR. Featuring interviews with the filmmakers, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive clips from the series, this program will give viewers an advance look at this fall’s most anticipated film.

POV: “Almost Sunrise” – Premieres on CPTV on Monday, May 29 at 11 p.m.

Suicide among veterans has reached epidemic proportions. Often it’s the result of what mental health professionals call “moral injury” — the transgression of deeply held beliefs during wartime. Former soldiers Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson, haunted by their own combat experiences, take a 2,700-mile trek on foot across America, seeking redemption, acceptance and a way to close the moral chasm opened by war.

NOVA: “Flint” (working title) – Premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m.

Investigate how the water disaster in Flint has brought to light a disturbing truth about the vulnerabilities of water systems across the country. Discover the delicate intricacies of water chemistry, the biology of lead poisoning and the engineering challenge of replacing this ravaged infrastructure.