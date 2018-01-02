CPTV Announces the PBS Winter/Spring 2018 Schedule

A new year has arrived, and CPTV proudly announces its schedule for the PBS Winter/Spring season.

New offerings will include the anticipated second season of “Victoria” on Masterpiece, as well as the premiere of Masterpiece‘s “Little Women.” Plus, see new series like We’ll Meet Again and Civilizations; and new episodes from longtime favorites like Nature, American Experience, and Independent Lens.

For more on these and many more exciting programs coming soon to CPTV, click here>>