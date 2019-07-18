CPTV Create’s Weekend Marathon

Settle in each weekend to watch your favorite shows in one binge-worthy format. Each Saturday and Sunday, Create airs a programming marathon centered around a theme — a holiday, a country, a particular food, even a single show. All the excitement of a marathon without leaving your couch! Don’t miss the fun, weekends on CPTV Create.

This weekend, escape with Create! See a Beauty and the Beach Marathon on CPTV Create, July 27 and 28.

Bask in blue lagoons as Create’s resident globe-trotters visit some of the world’s most exotic beaches.

Rudy Maxa, Rick Steves, Darley Newman, Joseph Rosendo and Greg Aiello revel in the crystal-clear waters of Hawaii, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Greece, Australia and Mozambique!

Weekend marathons air Saturdays, 6 a.m.-12 p.m. and 6 p.m.-12 a. m., and Sundays, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on CPTV Create. To view Create’s full schedule, visit CPTV.org/schedule or createtv.com.