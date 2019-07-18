CPTV Create’s Wondering Wanderer Marathon

Settle in each weekend to watch your favorite shows in one binge-worthy format. Each Saturday and Sunday, Create airs a programming marathon centered around a theme — a holiday, a country, a particular food, even a single show. All the excitement of a marathon without leaving your couch! Don’t miss the fun, weekends on CPTV Create.

This weekend, July 20 & 21, see a Wondering Wanderer Marathon! Tag along with Curious Traveler‘s Christine van Blokland as she leads a “field-trip for grown-ups” through some of the most exciting, inspiring, and beautiful places in Europe and beyond.

From Venice to Vancouver, Christine brings her insatiable curiosity as she uncovers the “who, what, where, and how” of the world’s best art, architecture, and hidden histories.

Weekend marathons air Saturdays, 6 a.m.-12 p.m. and 6 p.m.-12 a. m., and Sundays, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on CPTV Create. To view Create’s full schedule, visit CPTV.org/schedule or createtv.com.