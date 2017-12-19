CPTV Kids to Launch New Schedule in January & New Series in February

Every weekday, CPTV Kids provides 11.5 hours of non-commercial, educational children’s entertainment from PBS Kids.

The PBS Kids schedule is periodically updated to ensure that PBS Kids is engaging with its audiences as much as possible. Changes are developed in partnership with member stations and are based on research to help provide viewers with the programs they love at the times of day that work best for them.

Beginning January 1, 2018, CPTV Kids will feature a new program lineup to help meet these goals. The new lineup will air weekdays as follows:

6:30 AM Wild Kratts

7:00 AM Ready Jet Go!

7:30 AM The Cat in the Hat

8:00 AM Nature Cat

8:30 AM Curious George

9:00 AM Curious George*

9:30 AM Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

10:00 AM Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

10:30 AM Splash and Bubbles

11:00 AM Sesame Street

11:30 AM Super WHY!

12:00 PM Dinosaur Train

12:30 PM Peg + Cat

1:00 PM Sesame Street

1:30 PM Splash and Bubbles

2:00 PM Curious George

2:30 PM Nature Cat*

3:00 PM Nature Cat

3:30 PM Wild Kratts

4:00 PM Wild Kratts

4:30 PM Odd Squad

5:00 PM Odd Squad

5:30 PM Arthur

(*Beginning February 19, 2018, Pinkalicious & Peterrific will air in this time slot.)

Starting in February 2018, the brand-new animated series Pinkalicious & Peterrific will be introduced into the schedule. The series will air weekdays at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays at Sundays at 8 a.m.

Beginning Monday, February 19, follow the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother Peter. Pinkalicious imagines creative possibilities everywhere she looks. She is an artist at heart, and, like most creative people, she sees the world differently from others. She knows what she likes, and is not afraid to express herself — though she sometimes needs help from Peter and her neighborhood friends.

Designed for children ages 3-5, Pinkalicious & Peterrific encourages kids to engage in the creative arts and self-expression, covering areas such as music, dance, and the visual arts. For more information on the series, click here.

Changes are also coming to CPTV Kids’ weekend morning lineup. New weekend schedules will take effect January 6 and 7, 2018.

The Saturday CPTV Kids schedule will be as follows:

6:30 AM Dinosaur Train

7:00 AM Bob the Builder

7:30 AM Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

8:00 AM Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood*

8:30 AM Splash and Bubbles

(*Beginning February 24, 2018, Pinkalicious & Peterrific will air in this time slot.)

The Sunday CPTV Kids schedule will be as follows:

6:30 AM Dinosaur Train

7:00 AM Sesame Street

7:30 AM Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

8:00 AM Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood*

8:30 AM Splash and Bubbles

(*Beginning February 25, 2018, Pinkalicious & Peterrific will air in this time slot.)

For more on PBS Kids programs, including games and on-demand videos, click here.