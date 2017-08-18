CPTV Movie Classics Collection for August & September 2017

The CPTV Movie Classics Collection features an array of great films from throughout the history of cinema airing on CPTV and its sister station, CPTV Spirit. The collection explores the work of legendary actors and actresses through many important films from their careers, from Natalie Wood to Clark Gable to Denzel Washington.

Films airing as part of the collection in August and September 2017 include:

The Thin Man

On CPTV Spirit: Friday, August 18 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m.

Sophisticated Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell, Myrna Loy) solve a murder mystery with their wire-haired terrier, Asta.



Married to the Mob

On CPTV: Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. and

Sunday, August 20 at 2 p.m.

An FBI agent (Matthew Modine) gets close to a gangster’s widow (Michelle Pfeiffer) in order to nab a crime boss (Dean Stockwell). Alec Baldwin also stars.

Shadow of the Thin Man

On CPTV Spirit: Friday, August 25 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, August 26 at 5 p.m.

Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell, Myrna Loy) solve racetrack-related murders with their dog, Asta, and their 4-year-old son.



Black Narcissus

On CPTV Spirit: Friday, September 1 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 2 at 5 p.m.

Anglican nuns face a variety of pressures as they attempt to maintain a convent school and hospital in the Himalayas. Deborah Kerr stars.

The Ghost & Mrs. Muir

On CPTV: Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 17 at 2 p.m.

A London widow (Gene Tierney) falls in love with a sea captain’s ghost (Rex Harrison) haunting her cottage by the sea.

