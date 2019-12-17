CPTV Now Live on YouTube TV

As of December 17, 2019, Connecticut Public is now streaming live on YouTube TV. Dedicated live channels for CPTV and PBS KIDS, as well as local and on-demand programming, are now available to YouTube TV subscribers, expanding PBS’s digital footprint and offering viewers additional ways to stream PBS content.

To access the full line-up available in Connecticut, visit the YouTube TV live guide or the CPTV schedule here.

YouTube TV represents Connecticut Public’s first local livestreaming partnership and includes episodes and on-demand content from locally produced shows and PBS favorites, including American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece, Nature and more.

The accompanying PBS KIDS 24/7 channel extends the organization’s mission of helping prepare children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Users can access favorite series, such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Molly of Denali, Odd Squad, Pinkalicious & Peterrific, Wild Kratts and Sesame Street. YouTube TV subscribers can also access select content through YouTube TV’s VOD service.

