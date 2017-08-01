CPTV Presents Exciting New Channel, CPTV Spirit

CPTV is excited to announce that it has launched the brand-new television channel CPTV Spirit on Tuesday, August 1, 2017!

CPTV Spirit features more action, edgier journalism and documentaries, and more active ways to feed viewers’ curiosity.

Each evening will feature a different programming “theme,” including:

Mondays – Exploration & Adventures

– Exploration & Adventures Tuesdays – Science & Tech

– Science & Tech Wednesdays – Indie Films, Documentaries & Big Ideas

– Indie Films, Documentaries & Big Ideas Thursdays – The Maker Movement

– The Maker Movement Fridays – Film, Arts & Culture

– Film, Arts & Culture Saturdays – Dramedy

– Dramedy Sundays – Nature & the Animal Kingdom

CPTV Spirit will be replacing CPTV Sports, and will be available on that same channel location.

For more on CPTV Spirit and other changes to CPTV’s over-the-air and digital offerings, click here.