CPTV Spirit to Premiere “Swim Team,” Following Three Boys on the Autism Spectrum

The new documentary “Swim Team,” presented as part of the POV independent film series, will premiere on CPTV Spirit on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10 p.m.

“Swim Team” follows three diverse young men — Michael McQuay Jr., Robert Justino, and Kelvin Truong — from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, who fall on the autism spectrum.

Michael’s parents form a swim team called the Jersey Hammerheads for children with developmental disabilities. Michael, Robert, and Kelvin compete on the team, where they find inclusion, independence, and space to achieve their loftiest goals.

“Swim Team” chronicles the hard work and dedication the Hammerheads undertake to make life work both in and out of the pool. In the process, the film tells a universal story of parenting, coming of age, and coping with adversity.

View a preview:

