PBS NewsHour will present live coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 starting at 8 p.m. on CPTV.

The special broadcast will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, with a panel of studio guests to include syndicated columnist Mark Shields, New York Times columnist David Brooks, Cook Political Report national editor Amy Walter, editor and publisher of American Greatness Chris Buskirk, MoveOn.org senior adviser Karine Jean-Pierre, and PBS NewsHour Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins.

Joining NewsHour’s coverage remotely will be PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor at the White House; presidential historian Michael Beschloss; former DHS official Juliette Kayyem; Wilson Center Kennan Institute global fellow Nina Jankowicz; PBS NewsHour Weekend special correspondent Jeff Greenfield; and PBS NewsHour correspondents Amna Nawaz, William Brangham, Jeffrey Brown, and John Yang in the field and in Washington.

This NewsHour special will also be available to stream on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Ustream.

Coverage will extend online and on social beginning at 8 a.m. on November 6, and will be available at pbs.org/newshour. It will also be available on YouTube (www.youtube.com/pbsnewshour); on Facebook (www.facebook.com/newshour); on Twitter (www.twitter.com/newshour); and on Instagram (@newshour).