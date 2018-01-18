CPTV, WNPR Feature Timely Explorations of the #MeToo Movement

-Offerings Include #MeToo, Now What? on CPTV & CPTV Spirit, and Beyond #MeToo on WNPR-

#MeToo, Now What? is a new series of five half-hour programs coming to CPTV Sundays at 9:30 a.m. beginning February 4, 2018. The series will also air Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on CPTV Spirit beginning February 4, 2018.

Hosted by executive editor Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International, this series goes beyond the headlines. In the current moment, with sexual harassment at the forefront of the national conversation, #MeToo, Now What? aims to take the discussion to another level, and seeks to answer this question: How did we get here, and how can we use this moment to effect positive and lasting change?

Each episode will focus on an aspect of sexual harassment, and will include reporting from Salbi both in the field and in-studio as she facilitates open and authentic conversations. Topics to be explored include the impact of popular culture on women in the workplace; how race and class factor into the discussion; the social costs of pay inequity and gender discrimination; how men can be engaged in this discussion; and, ultimately, how to chart a path forward.

#MeToo, Now What? will draw from a range of guests, including women and men of all ages, races, and economic groups — and ordinary citizens from across the nation. Salbi will also welcome activists, journalists, celebrities, and leaders from the worlds of media, academics, business, entertainment, and more.

Plus, Tune In to WNPR for Beyond #MeToo

WNPR/Connecticut Public Radio will feature WNYC’s Beyond #MeToo, a four-part live series on the next steps in the aftermath of the #MeToo moment. Tune in on four consecutive evenings, January 22-25, 2018, from 8 to 9 p.m. for this special broadcast event.

Beyond #MeToo focuses on what society can do to remedy widespread sexual harassment. The guests and their perspectives will be broad and diverse; hear from teens, parents, politicians, artists, corporate leaders, and blue-collar workers. Series hosts will include WNYC’s Kai Wright, Manoush Zomorodi, Brian Lehrer, Salon’s Joan Walsh, and others.

Episodes include:

Part 1: The Corrections

Crime and punishment, truth and consequences: Is it possible to standardize our responses to sexual harassment so that we have a more fair and even system of punishment?

Part 2: The Workplace

For all the attention given to victims and assailants from the entertainment and media worlds, many blue-collar workers face daily harassment, and often have no recourse. Hear from representatives of Wall Street, Main Street, and factory floors, as well as workplace experts, who shed light on how to create a safe, respectful, and fair work environment.

Part 3: Our Kids

What must parents and teachers do to raise kids who understand how to respect one another and refrain from harassing behavior? What do we tell our kids about what they’re hearing and reading now? Is it realistic to think we can nip harassment in the bud?

Part 4: The Men

Kai Wright hosts a discussion by and with mostly men about the role of men in ending sexual harassment. If men are the problem, they must be part of the solution. How has male behavior changed, and is it consistent with male attitudes? Can change occur voluntarily, or must it be mandated by legal or company policies?