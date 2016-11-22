CPTV4U’s “Downton Abbey” Marathons Conclude This Weekend

On Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, CPTV’s sister station, CPTV4U, will offer marathons of the beloved Masterpiece series “Downton Abbey.”
Revisit the fifth and sixth seasons of the classic drama. A marathon of Season 5 episodes airs on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
Then on Sunday, a marathon of Season 6 episodes airs beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Don’t miss the final two seasons of the series!
Comments
Tammy Stanard
The guide on Direct TV for Nov. 26 at 2:00 doesn’t show Downton, there is an infomercial listed for that day and time. I sure hope Downton Abbey is on!
Emily Caswell
Hi there – “Downton” should be airing this weekend on CPTV4U (not CPTV; perhaps there was a mix-up there?) We will look into whether the TV guides have the correct information. Thank you for your message!
Patricia Pepe
What is the CPYV4U channel position for Cox Communications customers? I can’t find it.
Emily Caswell
Hello, we would need to know what town you’re watching from to answer this. If you contact our Audience Care department at AudienceCare@cptv.org or 860-275-7550, they should be able to help you. Thank you for your question!
Virginia Chirsky
I think you may have read the letters incorrectly; in Cheshire CT we have CPTV4U which is channel 804. You may also need to check WGBY, channel 17, as there can be some confusion as to what and when some of the shows air on that station as well.
An interested viewer
There seems to be some confusion between the published schedule and what is being aired for the Downton Abbey Marathon. Saturday showed parts 1-4 of season one. The Schedule states parts 5-7 would be shown on Sunday but what is actually airing is Season 2. What happened to parts 5-7….are you only airing selected episodes and not the full season? Will parts 5-7 of Season 1 be shown on a different day? Any information would be appreciated!
Emily Caswell
Hi there, Season 1 has only four parts, and all four aired on Saturday, leaving all of Sunday for Season 2. So, you didn’t miss any episodes. Can you let us know what schedule you were looking at that listed the episodes incorrectly so we can follow up? Thank you!
Sandra
When will we be able to enjoy marathons for Seasons 3 and 4?
Emily Caswell
Hi there, Seasons 3 and 4 will air on CPTV4U starting at 10 a.m. on December 3 and 4, respectively. Thank you for your question!
Joan
Wish the on-air guides (cable) had correctly listed the season/episode of ” Downton”.
Emily Caswell
Hi there, can you let us know which cable provider you were watching on so we can follow up? Thank you!
Virginia Chirsky
I agree, there has been some confusion as to what is airing and when. For folks in Cheshire CT , it has aired from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sat. starting with Season 1 , followed by 2 and 3 each Sat; however, without notice on the guide (Cox Communication) it aired on Sunday night without notice and seemed to pick up at Season 4. The TV Guide’s from Cox were not accurate.
Emily Caswell
Thank you for your comments, this information regarding the Cox listings has been shared with our programming department. Thanks again!