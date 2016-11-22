CPTV4U’s “Downton Abbey” Marathons Conclude This Weekend

On Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, CPTV’s sister station, CPTV4U, will offer marathons of the beloved Masterpiece series “Downton Abbey.”

Revisit the fifth and sixth seasons of the classic drama. A marathon of Season 5 episodes airs on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Then on Sunday, a marathon of Season 6 episodes airs beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Don’t miss the final two seasons of the series!