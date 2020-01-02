CPTV Create’s Weekly Showcase

Beginning Friday, January 3, 2020, Create’s weekend marathons are now five-hour stacks airing each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! These stacks of programming, known as the Create Weekly Showcase, feature thematic, timely shows airing back-to-back. Don’t miss the fun on CPTV Create!
On January 10-12, 2020, tune in for a Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Showcase.
Embark on a global culinary tour with Christopher Kimball and the Milk Street Kitchen test cooks as they deliver international inspiration while adding a little kick, and convenience, to everyday American cooking.
This Showcase will air Friday, January 10 starting at 9 p.m.; Saturday, January 11 starting at 10 a.m.; and Sunday, January 12 starting at 12 p.m.
To view Create’s full schedule, visit CPTV.org/schedule or createtv.com.
And tune in to CPTV Create throughout January for new seasons of:
- Classical Stretch: By Essentrics (Beginning January 4)
- Yoga in Practice (Beginning January 4)
- Classical Stretch: The Esmonde Technique (Beginning January 5)
- Happy Yoga with Sarah Starr (Beginning January 5)
- Growing Bolder (Beginning January 8)
- Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking (Beginning January 9)
- Painting with Paulson (Beginning January 9)
- Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television (Beginning January 10)
- It’s Sew Easy (Beginning January 19)
- Woodsmith Shop (Beginning January 28)