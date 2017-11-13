David Letterman Honored with the Mark Twain Prize

The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor salutes David Letterman in a new special premiering Monday, November 20, 2017 at 8 p.m. on CPTV!

The special was recorded at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in October 2017, and it features a star-studded cast of Letterman’s friends and colleagues including Senator Al Franken, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Amy Schumer, Paul Shaffer, Martin Short, Eddie Vedder, and many other top entertainers and comedians. The evening pays tribute to the humor and accomplishments of the broadcasting icon.

Born and raised in Indianapolis, David Letterman has been hailed as one of the most innovative and influential broadcasters in the history of television. In 33 years on late-night television, Letterman hosted 6,028 episodes of Late Night (NBC) and The Late Show (CBS), surpassing his mentor, Johnny Carson, for the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. As a writer, producer, and performer, Letterman is one of the most-nominated people in Emmy Award history and a 10-time Emmy winner, as well as a Peabody Award winner.

“This is an exciting honor,” said David Letterman upon learning he is to receive the Mark Twain Prize. “For 33 years, there was no better guest, no greater friend of the show, than Mark Twain. The guy could really tell a story.”