Premiering on CPTV Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 8 a.m.

Now Available to PBS Stations Nationwide!

Davy Jones’ Locker, a Joseph Jacoby Film, is an original musical adventure starring a colorful cast made up entirely of the world-famous Bil Baird Marionettes!

The film — winner of the prestigious UNIMA-USA Citation — tells a swashbuckling tale for the whole family, transporting viewers to a world of pirates, mermaids, and magic on the high seas. It follows a young boy named Joey who meets a rakish group of treasure-hunting pirates who send him down into an undersea world — where he where he learns about the equally marvelous world of books.

Davy Jones’ Locker introduces the work of Bil Baird to a whole new generation of children and their parents. Baird was an acclaimed puppeteer whose work was featured on Broadway, on television, and in film – including the famous marionette scene in the Oscar-winning film The Sound of Music.

Although it was filmed years after Baird passed away in 1987, Davy Jones’ Locker stands as a loving tribute to his life and work, and it is now presented in a special updated edition that features high-definition picture and 5.1 surround sound.

Davy Jones’ Locker is directed, produced, and co-written by acclaimed filmmaker Joseph Jacoby, who also contributes his voice talents to the film. Davy Jones’ Locker is co-written by Bil’s son Peter Baird, who contributes his voice talents to the film as well.

