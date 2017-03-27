Dead Reckoning: War & Justice

This astonishing new three-part series explores how the model of justice ingeniously conceived by the Allies in the wake of the Second World War has evolved into a standard by which all conflicts are judged.

However many decades and miles separate conflicts, and however inhumane the underlying crimes, all have been prosecuted according to protocols that the Allies devised for three unique situations: the determination of command responsibility; the pursuit of war criminals; and the accumulation of evidence and testimony at crime scenes.

This film explores the origins of the Allied response to these unique situations, along with transformative conflicts and atrocities that have, for 70 years, shaped conceptions of war and peace.

On CPTV: Parts 1, 2 & 3 air back-to-back on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 starting at 8 p.m.