Design in Mind is a series of documentaries produced by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA) that provide a behind-the-scenes look into the work of famous architects and artists who are influenced by classical design traditions.

See the new short film from Design in Mind, “Robert A.M. Stern: Always a Student.” The film profiles Robert A.M. Stern, founder of Robert A.M. Stern Architects and former Yale School of Architecture dean. Watch it Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:45 p.m. on CPTV.

And stay tuned for additional films from the Design in Mind series, a CPTV Local Presentation.