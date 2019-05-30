Connecticut Public Television > Inside CPTV > Downton Abbey Returns! Comes to CPTV & CPTV Spirit

Downton Abbey Returns! Comes to CPTV & CPTV Spirit

Jim Carter hosts Downton Abbey Returns!

In anticipation of the September 2019 premiere of the upcoming feature film Downton Abbey, Downton Abbey Returns! is a nostalgic celebration of all aspects of the most successful British drama ever – the stellar cast, superb writing, spectacular locations, and dazzling costumes. This new special is hosted by Jim Carter, who portrayed  the Crawley family’s much-loved butler, Mr. Carson.

Downton Abbey Returns! features new interviews with the cast of the series, writer/creator Julian Fellowes, and executive producer Gareth Neame; video clips of emotional moments from all six seasons; and exclusive sneak peeks from the upcoming movie!

Don’t miss it on CPTV Spirit on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

It will encore on CPTV on Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. and on CPTV Spirit on Monday, June 3 at 2 p.m. 

