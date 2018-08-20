Eat Dirt with Dr. Josh Axe

What Hippocrates knew 2,000 years ago, we’re only just discovering: Our gut is responsible for a lot more than processing the food we eat. With the surface area of a football field, our digestive tract is a vital immune barrier, protecting us from disease and contamination. By expelling and killing foreign invaders, it accounts for 70% of our immune system.

Leaky gut occurs when the junctions that seal the intestinal tract malfunction. When the junctions break down, all kinds of particles contaminate the bloodstream that should have never gotten through. The immune system responds to the particles as if they were foreign invaders. Eventually the result is chronic inflammation, which leads to a variety of problems, such as allergies, autoimmune disease, eczema, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, weight gain, and diabetes.

Leaky gut is a hot topic in health communities these days, but no one has identified the five most common gut types and designed a specific program to heal each type — until now. Eat Dirt identifies the specific types of leaky gut syndrome. According to Dr. Axe, once viewers identify their own gut type, they can heal it more quickly by following a plan designed specifically for them!

