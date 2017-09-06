Eat Fat Get Thin with Dr. Mark Hyman

Many people have been told that fat makes them fat, contributes to heart disease, and generally erodes their health. Now a growing body of research is debunking that, revealing the health and weight-loss benefits of a higher-fat diet rich in eggs, nuts, healthy oils, avocados, and other delicious super-foods. Dr. Mark Hyman introduces a new weight-loss and healthy living program based on the latest science and explains how eating fat can actually help promote optimum health.

On CPTV: Wednesday, September 6 at 9:30 p.m.