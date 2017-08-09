From the late 1940s ’til the early 1970s, millions of viewers of all ages saw great musical acts each Sunday night on The Ed Sullivan Show. This installment in the My Music series presents classic song performances from 1963-1968. From the Beatles’ American television debut to the Doors’ infamous one-time-only appearance, to the Rolling Stones, Sly and the Family Stone, the Mamas and the Papas, and more, the special focuses exclusively on full-length music performances – no plate spinners or dancing elephants – that evoke the spirit of that decade’s youth movement.

To view a preview, click here.

On CPTV: Wednesday, August 9 at 8 p.m.