Endeavour Morse Returns This June

Endeavour, the popular prequel to the long-running Inspector Morse series, is returning to Masterpiece! Season 6 comes to CPTV with four new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning June 16, 2019.

In Season 6 — set in 1969 — DS Endeavour Morse, portrayed by Shaun Evans (The Take, The Last Weekend, Silk), faces new challenges. He’s started a new role as a uniformed officer at the Woodstock police department, and embraced the fashion of the period by growing a mustache.

Along with Evans, celebrated stage and screen actor Roger Allam returns as DI Fred Thursday, alongside Anton Lesser as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw as Dr. Max DeBryn, Sara Vickers as Joan Thursday, Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil, and Caroline O’Neill as Win Thursday. As the season begins, the team works to find their feet in new roles following the dissolution of the Oxford City Police and the merging with Thames Valley Constabulary.

Don’t miss this all-new season of mystery on CPTV! For more information on Endeavour, click here.