Enjoy Classic Movies with the Public Television Feature Film Collection

Coming in January 2018, CPTV and CPTV Spirit will feature the Public Television Feature Film Collection. Explore the work of legendary actors and actresses in some of their greatest cinema classics. In these films, presented without interruption, viewers will enjoy an array of noteworthy performances, ranging from Audrey Hepburn’s iconic turn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s to Will Smith’s enthralling portrayal of Muhammad Ali in Ali.

Films airing in January 2018 include:

Sorry, Wrong Number (1948)

A bedridden heiress (Barbara Stanwyck) telephones her husband (Burt Lancaster) and overhears two men plotting a murder.

On CPTV: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at 8 p.m.

On CPTV Spirit: Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at 9 p.m.

Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Hack screenwriter Joe (William Holden) moves in with Hollywood has-been Norma (Gloria Swanson) and her chauffeur, Max (Erich von Stroheim).

On CPTV: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at 9 p.m.

On CPTV Spirit: Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 9 p.m.

T o Catch a Thief (1955)

A retired cat burglar (Cary Grant) sees fireworks with an American heiress (Grace Kelly) on the Riviera.

On CPTV: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at 8 p.m.

On CPTV Spirit: Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at 9 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

New York playgirl Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) puzzles a writer (George Peppard) who lives in her building.

On CPTV: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 9 p.m.

On CPTV Spirit: Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at 9 p.m.