Enjoy the “Best of Broadway” on CPTV This Fall

The curtain opens on a number of special presentations this fall on CPTV. Offerings from Great Performances and Live From Lincoln Center allow viewers to enjoy the “Best of Broadway” from the comfort of home!

Upcoming programs in the “Best of Broadway” series include:

LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER: Falsettos

On CPTV: Friday, October 27, 2017 at 10 p.m.

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, this is a poignant and hilarious look at a modern family set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis. Christian Borle stars as Marvin, with Stephanie J. Block as his ex-wife, Trina, and Andrew Rannells as his lover, Whizzer.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Present Laughter

On CPTV: Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10 p.m.

Enjoy a sparkling revival of Noël Coward’s Present Laughter, a comedy about a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. The cast features Kevin Kline, who won the Best Leading Actor Tony Award, as well as Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen, and Cobie Smulders.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: In The Heights – Chasing Broadway Dreams

On CPTV: Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10 p.m.

Follow the personal stories of composer/lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In the Heights in the months leading up to opening night!

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Holiday Inn

On CPTV: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 10 p.m.

The Roundabout Theatre Company presents a Broadway adaptation of the classic 1942 movie musical that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, showcasing a score bursting with Irving Berlin songs. The heartwarming classic with a contemporary sparkle features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of hit Berlin songs.