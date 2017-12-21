CPTV > Inside CPTV > Eric Idle’s The Entire Universe

Eric Idle’s The Entire Universe

Eric Idle persuades Professor Brian Cox to present a lecture on the birth of the entire universe. Brian soon realizes that Eric is actually hosting a comedy and musical extravaganza with the help of special guests Warwick Davis, Noel Fielding, Hannah Waddingham, and Robin Ince, alongside a chorus of singers and dancers.

On CPTV: Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at 11 p.m.

Click here to view a preview>>

