Escape the Cold with “Just Beachy” Episodes on CPTV Create This Weekend

Pack your flip-flops! This weekend — Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27, 2019 — Create’s travel experts and art lovers visit some of the world’s best beaches in special beach-themed episodes.

Island-hop with Darley Newman as she basks in beach views with the locals. Plunge into the azure waters of Tahiti’s blue lagoons with Rudy Maxa. Escape to a Floridian beach-side paradise with Colleen Kelly and her family. Soak in the sunset through Bob Ross’ “Ebb Tide” painting. Plus, trace the New England coastline — including Maine’s granite shores and sandy beaches right here in Connecticut — on Weekends With Yankee.

Don’t miss these and other beachy travel programs throughout Saturday and Sunday, only on CPTV Create!

To view Create’s full schedule, visit CPTV.org/schedule or the Create website.