Join talented young virtuoso Ethan Bortnick – a 16-year-old singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer – for a concert spanning generations and genres. Recorded before a live audience in Washington Pavilion, this concert features special guests Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul & Mary), Bethany Yarrow, and cellist Rufus Cappadocia. It is a show for audiences of all ages and musical tastes!

View a preview>>

On CPTV: Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, September 3 at 10 a.m.; and Monday, September 4 at 8 p.m.