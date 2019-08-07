Family Pictures USA, a new three-part PBS series created and hosted by filmmaker and photographer Thomas Allen Harris, comes to CPTV on August 12, 2019, 9-10 p.m., and August 13, 2019, 8-10 p.m., with episodes encoring on CPTV Spirit.

The series explores American cities, towns and rural communities through the lens of the family photo album, unearthing rich personal stories that expand our understanding of our shared history, diversity and common values.

View a Trailer

When to Watch

“North Carolina”

Premieres Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9 p.m. on CPTV

Encores Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9 p.m. and Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 5 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

“Detroit”

Premieres Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

Encores Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. and Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

“Southwest Florida”

Premieres Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9 p.m. on CPTV

Encores Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9 p.m. and Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 5 p.m. on CPTV Spirit

More About Family Pictures USA

Family photos of everyday milestones — marriage, childhood, a new car, a growing business — provide a visual portal through which to examine the roots, surprising connections and provocative parallels that shed light on our collective past and our shared future. From the streets of Detroit to the shores of Southwest Florida to the farm fields of North Carolina, participants introduce ancestors, parents and old friends — fascinating characters brought to life through a treasure trove of images and stories handed down through generations.

Each episode of Family Pictures USA begins at a community photo-sharing event, where people present images long stored in photo albums or stashed away in dusty boxes. Using these pictures as a starting point, Thomas Allen Harris engages participants in conversation, guiding them through stories of hardship, perseverance and love. The series then goes on location in their communities to expand these family narratives into a deeply personal people’s history of the region.

For more information on the series, click here.