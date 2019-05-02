Based on the short stories by G.K. Chesterton, Father Brown follows a kindly cleric as he solves crimes in his community. Each episode sees the enigmatic priest investigate a crime in his own particular way, using intuition and psychology.
In spring 2019, Season 7 of the beloved mystery series comes to CPTV! See 10 new episodes Thursdays at 8 p.m. airing May 2-30* and resuming June 27.
Don’t miss all the intrigue this season, as a train robbery goes awry; a new musical director for St. Mary’s bellringers leads to discord; Father Brown and Mallory go missing; and more!
*On May 30, Father Brown will begin at 8:30 p.m.
“Women's Work” features the stories of Connecticut women serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs. Watch the original TV documentary. Six additional short films will be released weekly - watch them here.
Share YOUR story, too. Honor a woman who has made an impact in your life or tell us your immigration story. Post a photo and caption on our web page at cptv.org/womenswork. Find out more »
Our Sharing Connecticut series lets you visit the unique people and places that drive the pulse and spirit of our state. Browse the full Sharing Connecticut series »