Based on the short stories by G.K. Chesterton, Father Brown follows a kindly cleric as he solves crimes in his community. Each episode sees the enigmatic priest investigate a crime in his own particular way, using intuition and psychology.

In spring 2019, Season 7 of the beloved mystery series comes to CPTV! See 10 new episodes Thursdays at 8 p.m. airing May 2-30* and resuming June 27.

Don’t miss all the intrigue this season, as a train robbery goes awry; a new musical director for St. Mary’s bellringers leads to discord; Father Brown and Mallory go missing; and more!

*On May 30, Father Brown will begin at 8:30 p.m.