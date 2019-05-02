Connecticut Public Television > Inside CPTV > Season 7 of Father Brown Premieres May 2

Season 7 of Father Brown Premieres May 2

Based on the short stories by G.K. Chesterton, Father Brown follows a kindly cleric as he solves crimes in his community. Each episode sees the enigmatic priest investigate a crime in his own particular way, using intuition and psychology.

In spring 2019, Season 7 of the beloved mystery series comes to CPTV! See 10 new episodes Thursdays at 8 p.m. airing May 2-30* and resuming June 27.

Don’t miss all the intrigue this season, as a train robbery goes awry; a new musical director for St. Mary’s bellringers leads to discord; Father Brown and Mallory go missing; and more!

*On May 30, Father Brown will begin at 8:30 p.m.

sharing-ct-logo

“Women's Work” features the stories of Connecticut women serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs. Watch the original TV documentary. Six additional short films will be released weekly - watch them here.

Share YOUR story, too. Honor a woman who has made an impact in your life or tell us your immigration story. Post a photo and caption on our web page at cptv.org/womenswork. Find out more »

Our Sharing Connecticut series lets you visit the unique people and places that drive the pulse and spirit of our state. Browse the full Sharing Connecticut series »

Latest Episode: Women's Work: Ellen Murray