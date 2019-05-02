The charming family drama 800 Words follows widower and Sydney, Australia resident George Turner’s (Erik Thomson) impulsive decision to start afresh.

As the series began, George packed up his two teenage children, Shay and Arlo, and moved from Sydney to the New Zealand coastal town of Weld, where he spent his summer vacations as a child. The Turners quickly became the center of attention for the weird and wonderful locals of Weld.

But all good things must come to the end, and the final episodes of 800 Words will air on CPTV Thursdays at 10 p.m. from May 2-May 30, resuming from June 20-27. On June 27, the two final episodes will air back-to-back.

Don’t miss all the drama as relationships are tested, unexpected visitors arrive, and the whole town encounters new trials and tribulations in the final eight episodes of 800 Words.