The new food and travel series No Passport Required, hosted by internationally renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson, comes to CPTV Spirit Thursdays at 10 p.m. beginning July 12, 2018.

In No Passport Required, Samuelsson travels throughout the U.S., visiting under-explored parts of American cities to showcase the people, places, and culinary flavors of immigrant communities.

Chef Samuelsson — co-owner of New York’s critically acclaimed Red Rooster Harlem — embodies America’s extraordinarily rich cultural diversity. Born in Ethiopia, raised in Sweden, and a proud resident of Harlem, he’s inspired by this global background to infuse his culinary experiences with diverse elements of music, history, culture, and the arts. Today, he is a celebrated award-winning chef, restaurateur, author, philanthropist, and food activist.

“Chasing flavors has been my lifelong passion,” said Samuelsson. “To now be able to bring viewers on that journey with me to these amazing communities in cities across the U.S. is truly a dream come true. We get to go deep into the markets, pull up to the roadside stands, and be welcomed into homes — all the places where people share and celebrate food together.”

View a preview of the series: