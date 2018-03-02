Food: What the Heck Should I Eat? with Mark Hyman, M.D.

Did you know that oatmeal actually isn’t a healthy way to start the day? That milk doesn’t build bones, and eggs aren’t the devil? Watch as Dr. Mark Hyman looks at every food group and addresses misconceptions, revealing which foods nurture people’s health and which pose a threat. Dr. Hyman also explains food’s crucial role in functional medicine and how food systems and policies affect both environmental and personal health.

With myth-busting insights, easy-to-understand science, and delicious, wholesome recipes, this special is a no-nonsense guide to achieving optimal weight and lifelong health. As a bonus, Dr. Hyman also explains how food is one of the greatest contributors to global warming and pollution, and shows what foods will take less of a toll on our environment and human health.

On CPTV: Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.