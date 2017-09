Frontline presents a timely new film, “North Korea’s Deadly Dictator,” on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10 p.m. on CPTV.

The film explores who killed Kim Jong-un’s half brother, and what it reveals about the leader and his regime.

Amid nuclear tensions, the film examines claims the North Korean leader ordered the assassination, and sheds light on his intentions and capabilities.

To view a preview, visit Frontline‘s website>>